CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,667 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of CECO Environmental worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

CECE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $183.65 million, a P/E ratio of 175.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.