CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,982. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

