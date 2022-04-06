CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,982. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

