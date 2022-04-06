Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will report $400.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $122,670,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,927,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.92. 515,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.