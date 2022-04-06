Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will report $400.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $122,670,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,927,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.92. 515,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.56. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.