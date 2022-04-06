Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 88,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,413. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 120.84% and a negative net margin of 1,198.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

