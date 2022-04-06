Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $3,517,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

