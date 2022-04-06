Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.66

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 25756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
