Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.66

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 25756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

