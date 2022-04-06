Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $200.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

