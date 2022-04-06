Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,582,000. Home Depot comprises 18.4% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

