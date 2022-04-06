Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

