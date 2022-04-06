CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $140.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $99.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CarMax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

