CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CarMax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

