CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMAX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

