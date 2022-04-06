CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.59. CareMax shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 400 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CMAX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
