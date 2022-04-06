Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $85.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $103,411,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

