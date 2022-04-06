Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of Capcom stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

