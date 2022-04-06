Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $5.75. Cano Health shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 49,854 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

