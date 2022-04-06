Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$129.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$129.93.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CP traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$96.85. 560,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,620. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

