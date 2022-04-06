Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

CDPYF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $50.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

