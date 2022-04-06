Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) to Hold

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APYRF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

APYRF stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

