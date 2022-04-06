Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Canaan stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 3.94. Canaan has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Canaan by 990.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

