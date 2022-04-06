Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camtek were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 138.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 12.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

