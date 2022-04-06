Campbell Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,138 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

