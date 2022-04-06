Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

