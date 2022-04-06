Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CAC opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85. Camden National has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $689.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Camden National by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

