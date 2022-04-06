Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLMT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.31. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

