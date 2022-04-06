Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CALA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.34 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
