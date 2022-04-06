Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.34 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

