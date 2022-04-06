Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 509,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

