Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHYGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

CHY opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More

Dividend History for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.