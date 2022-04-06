Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

CHY opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

