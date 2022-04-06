Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.14 ($0.04). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a volume of 11,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

