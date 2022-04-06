Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Winston H. Hickox Acquires 5,385 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDZI opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 171.53% and a negative net margin of 5,540.60%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Cadiz by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadiz (Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.