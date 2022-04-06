Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) to announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.33. Cabot posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CBT traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. 10,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cabot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cabot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Cabot by 11.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

