C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,395. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.30.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

