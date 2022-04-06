BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $16,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.