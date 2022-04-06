Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.11

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

