BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.36

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.39. BTCS shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 77,693 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BTCS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.
About BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)
BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.
