BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.36

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.39. BTCS shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 77,693 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BTCS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get BTCS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTCS in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BTCS in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.