BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 1%

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.89. 32,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 82,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERE.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

