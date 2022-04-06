BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Set at C$128.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$128.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.08.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$104.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 11.9900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

