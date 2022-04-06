Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

EWCZ stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. European Wax Center Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

