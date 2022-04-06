Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CBIZ by 14.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $382,544.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

