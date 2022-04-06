Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,488 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,270,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,586,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $77,935,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

