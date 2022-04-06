Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 158,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

