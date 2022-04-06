Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $366,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

