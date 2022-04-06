Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $321,000 in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

OCDX stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

