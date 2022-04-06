Brown Advisory Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $529.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $474.20 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

