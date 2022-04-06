Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 1,018 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $292.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.82 and its 200 day moving average is $311.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

