Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clearfield by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

