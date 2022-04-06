Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,867 ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of ChannelAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

