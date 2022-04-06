Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,078 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $11,182,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 387,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 199,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,023,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,530 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 117.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 113,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

