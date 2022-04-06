Brookline Capital Management Lowers Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Price Target to $19.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

