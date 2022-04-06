Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

RA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 246,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,003. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 586,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,089,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.